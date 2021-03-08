RANDOLPH COUNTY - A Randolph County man died Sunday after being ejected from his motorcycle.
Christopher Callahan, 50, of Jacksonville, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene just after 3:30 p.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, another driver was traveling north out of the Randolph County Justice Center parking lot and was turning west on Route JJ.
Callahan was driving eastbound, applied his brakes, causing them to lock, resulting in Callahan being ejected. The two vehicles collided near the center of the roadway.
The Randolph County Sheriff's deputies and Randolph County Fire Department, in addition to the MSHP, responded to the crash.
The other driver did not have any reported injuries. Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt.