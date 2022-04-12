RANDOLPH COUNTY - Early Tuesday morning, officials arrested 59-year-old Stephen Thorp after a 20-hour police standoff in Randolph County.
Three people were inside the home when officials first arrived at the scene around 8 a.m. on Monday. Two people were able to safely exit the house, including Clint Baker.
Baker, who lives at the house, recalled the standoff.
"I woke up and I had to this to hear: 'Come outside with your hands up. You're surrounded with federal marshals,'" Baker said. "The second I opened the door to see, I didn't understand what was going on at first. I opened the door, and there were all these guys who's out here with their guns pointed right at me."
Baker said Thorp went to his home because Thorp thought his wife was there, but she wasn't there.
Thorp fired four rounds inside the house and shot a drone down, according to Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson. Fifty officers from various agencies were on the scene, including Moberly SWAT, the sheriff's department, the highway patrol and the U.S. Marshals.
"The second he [Thorp] was in the house, he pulled a gun out and he never pointed it at me or threatened me," Baker said.
Wilson said Thorp is on parole for second-degree murder, and he broke his parole by committing other crimes.
Baker said he knew Thorp, but the two were not friends.
"He was just somebody I was acquainted with. I mean, you know, that was around when I was a kid," Baker said. " I knew who he was, but we've never ran around or whatever."
Thorp was taken to the Randolph County Jail after his arrest. The Randolph County circuit clerk said no new charges have been filed against him, and the sheriff was not available for comment on Tuesday.