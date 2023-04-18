COLUMBIA − The Randolph County sheriff will not face charges related to a Feb. 3 incident, a special prosecutor decided Tuesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol opened an investigation into Sheriff Aaron Wilson at the request of Randolph County prosecuting attorney Stephanie Luntsford.

Audrain County prosecuting attorney Jacob Shellabarger was appointed as the special prosecutor in the case.

In a letter to MSHP Tuesday, Shellabarger said he has declined to file any charges. The letter refers to a Feb. 3 incident but does not share details on the matter.

"After an extensive investigation, review of reports and submitted items, including photos, video and audio, and consideration of Missouri law, I am declining to prosecute criminal charges resulting from this investigation," Shellabarger wrote. "I consider the investigation of this February 3 incident to be closed."

Luntsford said she requested Shellabarger to look into the incident because it would be "improper and inappropriate for me to make any statements regarding any potential or pending investigation in this or any other matter."

Wilson told the Moberly Monitor in February that it is "standard practice that an outside agency looks into any allegations that are made against an elected official.”