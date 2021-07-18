MOBERLY - The Randolph Raceway held a benefit race Sunday to honor the life of Ryan Brewer, a tow truck driver who lost his life while hooking up a vehicle on I-70 in March.
Brewer left behind his wife and 2-year-old daughter. A friend set up a GoFundMe for the family in the Spring with a goal of $10,000, which they reached.
Sunday's benefit honored Brewer by doing what he loved to watch, racing.
"It's nice to come out here and support all that and raise some money for their family," race car driver Trevor Gundaker said.
24 companies sponsored the 24 drivers. Drivers competed to win a $10,000 total prize.
"It's always good, like about the racing community, we're always reaching out to help each other and we're all family, whenever we get the chance to help each other we will," Gundaker said.
Brewer's company, Approved Towing, also attended the event and hoisted up the American flag on the trucks for the events.
Part of the proceeds from the ticket sales will go to benefit Brewer's family.