ASHLAND − A new technical college will open next January in Ashland. Ranken Technical College has been in the St. Louis area since 1907, but it is expanding to mid-Missouri.
Students can earn their bachelor's degree, associate degree or certifications, while taking courses in carpentry, construction, information technology and manufacturing. Ranken hopes to incorporate automotive courses and entry-level health care nursing once the first phase of Ranken is established in Ashland.
Ranken works with professionals in these industries to best educate students and prepare them for the current job market, according to Ranken's Vice President for Education, Shannon Brueggemann.
“Ranken is about listening to employers and making sure we meet employers' needs because that's how we get a good job placement rate in the end," Brueggemann said. "And that's what it's all about to us, is making sure we have that high placement rate."
Construction crews are currently building the new campus in Ashland. Crews broke ground back in April 2021. At that time, officials expected the campus to open its doors to students in January 2023, but with delays the opening was pushed back. Brueggemann said the campus should begin classes in January 2024.
“So construction is just like any construction project. It's got their delays, right?" Brueggemann said. "So... when there's delays, it creates delays on our end to get approvals needed to offer technical programs with credits while allowing federal financial aid. So we're a bit delayed."
Classes will be available to the high school students and the public. Southern Boone senior high school students will be able to take dual enrollment courses at Ranken.
“Usually it's just their senior year," Brueggemann said. "They've carved out enough time to come to Rankin, get a jump on their degree, and then six months later, they'll be graduating with an associate degree.”
Brueggemann says Ranken has a high job placement rate due to students getting experience in the industry.
“Most students at Ranken have a job in their industry by the time they've gotten the second semester, mainly because most of them having an internship requirement,” Brueggemann said.
Across the state of Missouri, technical-skilled workers are needed. Devin Kelley, the owner of All Star Automotive in Columbia, said over the years, the job and responsibilities of a technician have changed.
“Years ago, it used to be that technicians were the only position in auto repair shops and there was not more to it,” Kelly said.
Kelley said one of the biggest challenges the auto repair industry faces right now is staffing for technicians. He said this is due to more people retiring and fewer people entering the industry.
All-Star automotive supports State Tech, another technical college in Missouri. Kelley said these schools help inspire people to work in the industry.
“The formal education side certainly does have a good part in this because everyone should have a formal training base, if they are going to pursue this,” Kelly said.
Ranken’s expansion into mid-Missouri has been a community effort.
“Southern Boone is looking to give their own students more opportunities to get into a technical career," Brueggemann said. "Not only that, but we've had just numerous feedback from companies out there on how much they're really looking forward for Rankin to come into the community to provide more training, whether it's to upskill their own employees or to introduce more ... employees into their areas."
The need for more technical skilled workers comes from companies being forced to automate. Brueggemann says automation is at a whole different level, even to the point of construction and truck driving.
“For every engineer, you need seven technicians,” Brueggemann said. “So if you think about that, middle skills jobs today are going to be more and more important than ever. So hopefully by Ranken coming to that area, we can support those industries in that area, but even attract more industry to that area."
When construction is complete, Brueggemann says Ranken is looking into the idea of allowing local employers to use the building space for customized workforce development opportunities.
“If we can't use it for our regular credit programs, we'll try to open those doors up and lease it to those companies who are needing some training for their own employees,” Brueggemann said. “We'll work on some customized training options, at least to utilize that building as much as possible, before we truly open the doors in January.”
Brueggemann said she has seen a lot of people reaching out to Ranken about applying for classes at the Ashland campus. Ranken will have more information on class schedule registration available in the summer.