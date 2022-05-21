OSAGE COUNTY – Missouri Department of Transportation will begin replacing the deck of Highway 100 over Deer Creek, west of Chamois, beginning Monday, May 23.
The existing bridge will be closed for up to two months during the improvement project. Motorists can expect a signed-detour utilizing Highway 89 to be in-place during the closure.
The Deer Creek bridge was built in 1965 and replacing the deck is necessary for the safety of drivers, according to MoDOT.
This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.
Details about the project can be found online.