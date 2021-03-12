COLUMBIA – Reactions on the morning after President Joe Biden’s pandemic anniversary address to the nation were mixed, with many saying they they’re happy to see the end of the pandemic in sight while others fear there is still some time to go.
Discover the District Downtown Ambassador Clifford Lake hoped people won’t give up on staying safe while the vaccine goes out.
“Compared to where we come from, if people would adhere to it and listen to what the experts are saying, I truly believe that,” Lake said, “I think it’s necessary”
Lake, who holds two jobs, said he has no plans yet for the next stimulus check.
“My concern is really for the people who actually really need it,” he said. “I think it’s a great benefit for the country.”
Columbia resident Sara Davis is hopeful that Biden’s prediction of a July 4 end the pandemic will prove accurate.
“I think if the various players and all of the leadership and everything communicate well, and clearly, yes, I think we can,” Davis said. “We can hit our goals much better than we were previously. A lot of it just kind of boils down to honesty and transparency”
When asked about the pace of vaccination, Davis wasn’t pleased with the early progress. “Originally, I was not,” Davis said. “But it seems to be improving. Slowly but surely. So yes, I would say at this point, I am more optimistic than I was.”
While many Americans plan on spending the stimulus money they receive immediately, Davis said she will be reserved with the money. “My company is doing okay, despite the pandemic, so I'm just going to keep it and hold on to it,” Davis said.
Columbia resident Andrea Rillo said the nation is taking the correct steps to limit the effects of COVID-19. “It makes me feel more confident about what’s coming ahead,” she said.
Rillo hasn’t received the vaccine yet, she’s glad that the nation and the state are prioritizing those who need it most. “I hope the people who need it more than me get it before me,” she said. “Because I am a healthy adult.”
Although Rillo is at lesser risk for contracting COVID-19, she has faced economic struggles at the hands of the pandemic. While she’s uncertain if she’ll receive the stimulus check, she has plans for it.
“I would probably use it for rent,” she said. “That’s something that I’ve been struggling to pay since the pandemic hit.”
That sentiment was echoed by Mizzou graduate and second-year law student Lara Benson. “I was excited about the fact that I’ll be getting a stimulus check, and I think it is necessary and probably should have come a lot sooner,” Benson said.
“I don’t think that the pandemic will be over by the 4th of July, but I also think that it will look a lot different by the summer just with the amount of people getting vaccinated,” said Christina Mason, an employee at The Crossing who graduated from Mizzou in December.
Having just graduated, Mason has a lot of expenses to address. She’ll use the stimulus “probably to pay off some bills that I felt like I couldn’t pay off because of the pandemic,” said Mason.
Columbia attorney Robert Hollis is less than optimistic about Biden’s aggressive vaccination agenda. “I am hesitant to assume that — even if the doses are available — that a substantial majority of the people will accept vaccination,” Hollis said. “I’ve heard percentages that were much lower than I would have hoped.”
Hy-Vee employee Keeley Clotzer wonders about the impact of the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan. “Obviously, having free money is nice, but I’m just kind of confused where it’s going to come from,” Clotzer said. “Are we going to have more taxes? Where does $1.9 trillion come from?”
Clotzer also said that most of her income goes towards paying rent and utilities, and that her stimulus check will most likely go towards those expenses as well.
Columbia resident Megan LaManna doesn’t think Biden has delivered all he promised. “I feel like he ran on the platform of getting us $2,000,” LaManna said. “It just doesn’t seem to be as much as he promised or as much as Americans deserve.”
In terms of Biden’s hope to “mark independence” from the virus by July 4, LaManna was cautious. “I would love to believe that’s true,” LaManna said. “But I just don’t want to get too optimistic.”
Most Americans will receive stimulus payments of up to $1,400. LaManna said that she may save her stimulus money. “I know that’s not the point of it, but I’ll probably pay rent, let’s be real.”
Mizzou student Mary-Kate Brennen has her doubts about when we will emerge from the pandemic.
“I don’t see us being completely out of the woods yet,” Brennen said. “We aren’t really vaccinating kids yet and they say that’s one of the most important parts for herd immunity.”
Brennen said she and her roommates got their first dose of the vaccine in the past week and she urges other Mizzou students to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.
Brennan was more positive about the stimulus checks going to the public now. “I am happy adult dependents get checks because I feel like that applies to a lot of college students,” Brennen said. Brennen plans on using her stimulus check to help pay her rent and pay off a portion of her student loans.
Reporters Karly Balslew, Nate Brown, Shaun Carier, Rachel Henderson, Anna Kochman, Mac McMullan, Joy Mazur, Lucas Owens, Justin Parmer, Petra Rivera, Danny Ryerson, Sydnee Smith, Wes Ward and Austin Woods contributed to this report.