Read Across Columbia brings inclusive books to Columbia elementary students

COLUMBIA − Students at five Columbia elementary schools received inclusive books during the annual Read Across Columbia event Tuesday.
First and second grade students from Blue Ridge Elementary, Benton Elementary, Derby Ridge, Alpha Hart Lewis and Parkade Elementary received a book bag with four books and coupon for a free book from any of the Daniel Boone Regional Library locations.
"Our kids were so excited" Blue Ridge Principal Mark Burlison said. "You could hear them yelling in classrooms, that's how excited they were to get the books."
The books come from the Heart of Missouri United Way's Read Across Columbia program. United Way believes every child can learn how to read.
"In order to maintain grade-level reading, kids need 10 grade-level books in their homes," United Way said in a news release. "Children are most interested in reading when they can relate to the characters in books."
In addition to providing assistance with the purchases, MU Health Care is a major sponsor of the book project.
"For MU Heath Care, this is our first time participating in the Read Across Columbia event," Chief Operating Officer Katrina Lambrecht said.
Lambrecht read the book "Germs Make Me Sick" to the children at Blue Ridge Elementary, which was one of the books included in their bags.
"I think anytime you can put the books in the hand of children, it's a huge success," Lambrecht said.
Through Columbia Public Schools, MU Health Care and United Way's partnership, 650 literacy bags were provided to kids, which equals 2,600 books given away.
"The love of reading is definitely a number one priority for our scholars," CPS Superintendent Brian Yearwood said. "By having this event it was extremely exciting to know that our scholars will now receive books that they can take home."
Visit uwheartmo.org for more information on how to get involved with Heart of Missouri United Way and Read Across Columbia.