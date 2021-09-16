COLUMBIA – Hundreds of Columbia Public Schools students will get the opportunity to advance their reading skills through the Read Across Columbia initiative.
The initiative is headed by the Heart of Missouri United Way and is aimed to help students who attend schools with the highest free and reduced lunch rates and the lowest third grade reading scores in the district.
The Heart of Missouri United Way will donate 2,600 books to first and second grade students during its presentation at Parkade Elementary School Thursday at 12:30 p.m. The books will be divided into 650 literacy kits with four books, a coupon for a free book at the Columbia Public Library and a library card application in each kit.
Andrew Grabau, the Heart of Missouri United Way president, said the goal of this program is to encourage students to read outside of the classroom.
“The initiative is to provide those grade-level books in the home, not only to foster an advanced literacy for those first and second grade young scholars, but it’s also to help promote literacy and reading in the family,” Grabau said.
Grabau said this initiative was developed out of the approach United Way takes in looking at how community funds are invested to address community solutions. He said local data shows a large disparity in third grade reading scores within CPS based on race.
“For example, most recently, 13% of our African American third grade students in Columbia Public Schools are reading at a proficient or advanced level while 55% of our white students are reading at that level,” Grabau said. “So we recognize that we, as a community, need to look at how we eliminate those disparities.”
The Heart of Missouri United Way uses the Boone Indicators Dashboard (BID) to analyze local education, health, economic and housing data. The BID is a joint research project with United Way, the City of Columbia, Boone County and CPS.
Grabau said this database is crucial in helping United Way decide how to best help the community.
“It allows us to look at the areas of greatest need,” Grabau said. “There’s an equity analysis that we conducted a couple of years ago that really highlights some of the greatest disparities in our community. And third grade reading is one of those.”
Grabau said the initiative also focuses on intentionally buying books that will help young students thrive.
“Really great books that have relatable characters that focus on inclusion on themes that young scholars can identify with are really important in helping to address those challenges,” Grabau said.
This is the second year the Read Across Columbia initiative has donated books to CPS students. Grabau said he hopes the program is able to grow in the future so all local students in need get the opportunity to advance in reading.
“Really, due to funding constraints, we have limited that program to just five schools, but we are hoping to expand it to include all Title I schools so that we can reach as many kids in our community as possible.”
Title I schools are those that have high percentages of students from low-income families. Alpha Hart Lewis, Benton, Blue Ridge, Derby Ridge and Parkade Elementary are the five CPS schools that will receive books from the initiative.
The Heart of Missouri United Way also receives support and funding from a number of local organizations including the GP MADE Foundation and 3M. Former Missouri Football Head Coach Gary Pinkel and his wife Missy Pinkel will be among those involved in the presentation Thursday.
Grabau said having the support of many local organizations is important to raise community awareness for literacy among young students.
“It shows that we here in Columbia take a community-wide approach to making sure that our young scholars can be successful in school and really be life-ready and successful,” Grabau said.