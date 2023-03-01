COLUMBIA — The Missouri Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program announced Wednesday that it will return to issuing Similac baby formula to its participants.
It comes one year after Abbott, the company that makes Similac, recalled the formula which resulted in a nationwide shortage.
Erin Harris, WIC supervisor at the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS), said Abbott destroyed the recalled formula.
"They did some process changes just to make sure that that didn't happen again," Harris said.
When the formula was recalled, Harris said it caused shortages across mid-Missouri that impacted WIC families.
"I would say almost every family that we had through our agency that were utilizing formula did have some struggle," Harris said.
Harris said WIC made many adjustments when the formula was removed from shelves, including opening up its formula contract with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which allowed families to purchase alternative formula options.
"We were allowing store-bought formulas. We were allowing competitors formulas. We were allowing a lot of different formulas in different sizes, just to give families options for what was available at the store," Harris said.
The option to purchase alternative formula ended Feb. 28.
During the shortages, Harris said many families panicked. Many people bought formula in bulk, and WIC retailers had to do something so formula could be found on shelves.
"Some stores started to restrict the number of cans that you could purchase at a time," Harris said.
Megan Miller, a Columbia mother of three, said she is happy she chose to nurse her kids after seeing reports of baby formula shortages and contaminations.
"I think, especially after seeing all the recalls, it's given me confidence in my decision to not have to worry about what's in formula and how it affects little ones," Miller said.
Reckitt, a baby formula manufacturer, issued a recall in February for its Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula due to a "possibility of cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii," a bacteria that can cause health infections in newborns.
Harris said she doesn't think it will have a huge impact for mid-Missouri families because it's isolated to only soy-based formula.
"Now that we have moved back to Similac formula, we don't provide Enfamil," Harris said. "I think that for us will decrease the stress at least for those families."
Harris said for families who want to participate in WIC they should call PHHS at 573-874-7384 to determine their eligibility.