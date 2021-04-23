CLARK, Mo. - The drop in temperature this week led to snow accumulation around mid-Missouri, and even dropped to a historic low Wednesday morning. These temperatures caused significant damage to the local bee population.
Tom Crawford, co-owner of Buds and Berries Farm, says the cold snap from this week has caused a significant loss in here hive population.
“When that cold snap hits, they got to contract even tighter,” Crawford said. “And if their brood nest was too big the outer edges can succumb to the cold.”
Bees typically prepare for cold weather by forming in clusters in the hive and vibrating their bodies to stay warm. During this time, the bees collect as much honey as possible, so they can stay full in the cold temperatures.
Lee Conner is the state apiary at the Missouri Department of Agriculture and says the cold front was not as bad for other bees in the state.
“Some hives somewhere out in the state did not succumb to this cold snap,” Conner said. “The only real threat to bees is the varroa mites which have drastically lowered the population of bees alongside human activities.”
Bees are a critical keystone species to the local ecosystem as they are the key pollinators in most plants and trees. Without bees, farmers that grow fruits, vegetables and nuts would not be able to germinate their crops, causing a significant shortage in food available for produce stores.
Robert Hemmelgarn of the Missouri Department of Conservation says human activity can disrupt the pollination process for bees.
“Humans can cause mass disruption in a bee’s ecosystem.” Hemmelgarn said. “The way to keep the bee population steady, plant key plants that attract key pollinators, such as bees and hummingbirds.”
There is currently a population of 2.88 million bee colonies based on a U.S. Department of Agriculture study. The population of bees decreases about 30% every year. Key plants that can encourage bee activity range from butterfly milkweeds to blue wild indigos