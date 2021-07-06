COLUMBIA - Recent rainfall across mid-Missouri had negatively affected some farmers and their crops. The downpours soaked the ground and forced some to change harvest plans.
At the Columbia Farmers Market, vendors bring their harvests to sell. Despite the extra challenges of harvesting through the aftermath of the rain, the farmers still bringing bountiful spreads for sale.
“For some of the produce we’ve had, they’ve been lacking in water, so all of this rain has really helped out, and we haven’t had to water anything, but it has also hurt us because we weren’t able to use our mule that we use to transport the produce from the field back to the shop, so we had to hand carry, which takes a lot of time," Erica Mantle, of The Veggie Patch Farm, said.
Another vendor Dennis Cramer, who grows and sells tomatoes during the summer, said he was recently unaffected by the weather because he grows exclusively in a greenhouse.
“The only real downside for me is the cloudy days. The three things that inform the flavor of a tomato is the variety, the amount of water and amount of sunlight, and of course without sunlight, you don’t get quite as good a flavor," Cramer said.
For those who grow their crops outside, the soaked ground threatens to rot vegetables if they are not pulled from the ground quickly enough.
“Like with the beets, if you walk between the rows the mud compacts more around them, and they are harder to pull and they can rot in the ground, so it’s made it difficult to pick those," Mantle said. "So it’s like, do you let them sit in the rain and the mud and hope that they don’t rot that way, or do you go tromping out in the mud and compact them in to the mud?”
The Columbia Farmers Market is held on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon through the summer. It is held at Columbia's Agriculture Park, 1769 West Ash Street.