MEXICO − Twenty schools, cities and nonprofit organizations were told they would receive funding from the inaugural Missouri American Water hydration station grant program on Monday.
The idea for the program came during the pandemic.
"We heard stories about how children had to bring water bottles to school during the pandemic. The first thing that came to mind was 'what if we provided water bottle refilling stations and drinking fountains that are both indoors, in schools, in nonprofits, and outdoors at parks to help people stay hydrated?'" Samantha Williams, external affairs manager for Missouri American Water, said.
The criteria to receive a hydration station included being a nonprofit, if children or families are affected and how many people an organization serves, among other things.
The recipients of indoor hydration stations for 2022 are:
- Affton School District
- The Bartlett Center in St. Joseph
- Bellefontaine Neighbors Recreation Center
- Hazelwood Northwest Middle School
- Hazelwood Opportunity Center
- Interfaith Community Services (InterServ) in St. Joseph
- Jennings Educational Training School
- Joplin City Hall
- Joplin School District
- Marygrove in Florissant
- Missouri Military Academy in Mexico
- The Salvation Army in Jefferson City
- Sisters of Solace in St. Joseph
- Warrensburg City Hall
- Warrensburg Martin Warren Elementary School
- Webster Groves High School
The recipients of outdoor hydration stations for 2022 are:
- Pine Lawn Parks & Recreation
- St. Louis County Parks & Recreation
- Sunset Hills Parks & Recreation
- Wildcat Glades Friends Group in Joplin
"We are so excited to receive that funding. That enables all of our students from seventh grade to 12th grade to be able to get fresh water," Rob Silbaugh, the vice president for advancement, alumni and parents at the Missouri Military Academy, said
The Missouri Military Academy received $1,108 in funding from Missouri American Water. The academy plans to use the funding to purchase the water systems and place one of them in the dorm room. After this, the academy plans to apply for more funding.
Part of the mission of installing hydration stations is to protect the environment.
"We found that roughly 60 million plastic bottles are thrown away every day," Williams said. "One of the things we do as a water provider, we not only provide clean water, but we tried to protect our water source... so, by offering a hydration station and encouraging people to use a refillable water bottle... it eliminates that need for the plastic bottle."
Silbaugh said when students go out on a hike or when they fill water bottles at school, they don't have to be wasteful.
"All of our students are very concerned about the environment," Silbaugh said. "And we go through an enormous amount of water when they're out playing sports... when they're doing anything outside."
The hydration station grant program will happen each year, with applications opening in spring 2023.
Williams encourages those who applied this year to not be discouraged and to reapply again.