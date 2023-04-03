HERMANN − A Hermann police officer involved in a shooting that killed another officer last month is being moved to a Colorado rehabilitation hospital that specializes in spinal and brain injury treatment.
Adam Sullentrup, 31, will be moved to Craig Hospital in Engelwood, Colorado, according to a Facebook post shared by the Hermann Police Department. A procession and send-off are being planned as well, according to the post.
In a March 25 Facebook post, the police department said Sullentrup was in stable condition in the intensive care unit at Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Sullentrup was one of the officers shot March 12 following an attempt to take Kenneth Lee Simpson into custody at a Casey's gas station on Market Street. The other officer, Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith, 34, died from his injuries.
Sullentrup was taken to Mercy Hospital March 13 and was in critical condition.