Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 7 PM Tuesday to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&