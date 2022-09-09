COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Circuit Court case Joy Sweeney v. Ashcroft was dismissed on Friday, leaving the legalization of marijuana on the ballot.
Judge Cotton Walker dismissed the case because the plaintiff, Joy Sweeney, failed to prove that she was a legal resident of Missouri.
Sweeney, who has a Jefferson City address according to court documents, said that she's been a resident of Missouri for many years.
"I'm traveling all over the country to do the work that I do. [That] doesn't mean that I'm not a legal resident of Missouri", Sweeney said.
One month ago, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft submitted a letter that stated the Legal Missouri 2022's petition had gained enough signatures for it to be on the November 8, 2022 election ballot.
Sweeney then filed a civil lawsuit against Ashcroft asking for marijuana to be taken off the ballot.
Sweeney said she sued Ashcroft because she didn't want marijuana on the ballot.
"I just wanted to see what we could do to keep this off the ballot for as long as possible," Sweeney said.
Sweeney said her stance against marijuana is based in science.
"The science shows that it harms young people," Sweeney said. "Increased access to anyone increases youth access and that increases their use."
Sweeney's attorney used two key points in their argument to remove the marijuana vote from the ballot:
- The Secretary of State's office should not have verified the petition had received the correct number of signatures to be put on the ballot.
- The proposed amendment deals with more than one subject and therefore it should not be on the ballot.
Sweeney said it is the local circuit court's responsibility to verify the number of signatures, claiming the local court reported an insufficient number of votes, and that the Secretary of State's office went over their head to recount them.
Marc Ellinger, a third-party intervenor in the case, said that Legal Missouri 2022 did not count any signatures for the petition.
"The Secretary of State's office and the local election authorities counted the signatures," Ellinger said.
Ellinger said it was quite a surprise that someone was suing the measure on the ballot.
"The measure itself is legal, it's valid, and we've achieved far more signatures than were the minimum necessary to get on the ballot," Ellinger said. "We were very surprised someone wanted to oppose voters getting the opportunity to do this."
The Secretary of State and Legal Missouri 2022 used three key points in their argument to keep the marijuana vote on the ballot:
- The Secretary of State's office correctly verified that the petition had received the correct number of signatures to be put on the ballot.
- The proposed amendment may have multiple issues, but they all are about one subject: marijuana.
- Joy Sweeney was not a resident of the state of Missouri and therefore she could not sue the Secretary of State in this case
Ellinger said the Secretary of State's office did their job by verifying the number of signatures, and it wasn't the job for the local courts to do.
"The local election authorities do the preliminary work, the secretary does the final work, and the Secretary's certificate is valid," Ellinger said. "The measure has more than enough signatures to move forward."
Ellinger noted that Sweeney appeared in court via Zoom from her second residence in Virginia.
"The plaintiff testified from where she lives and works in Virginia," Ellinger said.
Court documents outlined Judge Walker's ruling:
"Wherefore in accordance with the record, these findings under the law and evidence, the Defendant's and Intervenors' joint motion for a decision on the merits is granted, the cause of action is dismissed with prejudice for lack of jurisdiction, and all costs are assessed to Plaintiff."