COLUMBIA - Tuesday marked the first day that Columbia dispensaries were able to sell recreational marijuana for adult use. Other cities within Missouri started selling as early as Friday.
Columbia dispensaries had to wait until City Council voted to redefine medical marijuana facilities as comprehensive facilities within the city, in which they did Monday night.
The COO of Green Releaf Dispensary said he believes legalization will have positive effects for the city.
"I think that the state of Missouri as a whole, and recreational sales, did around $5 million on Friday alone, and a little over $12.5 million over Friday, Saturday, Sunday," Erik Hackett said. "So I think that, you know, the program's off to a phenomenal start."
The revenue from a state tax and a possible city tax will benefit the area, according to Steve Morey, who works for Amaze Cannabis, a cultivation farm based in Moberly.
"We're fully expecting a good economic boom overall," Morey said. "Everybody here is going to bring a lot of good taxes into the city, can bring a lot of new jobs in and I know this dispensary here [Green Releaf] has hired new people, bring a lot of new jobs in the area."
The only difference in marijuana sales between medical and recreational is the state tax difference: Medical is taxed at 4% and recreational is taxed at 6%.
When Amendment 3 passed in November 2022, it allowed all Missouri cities to implement a sales tax of up to 3%. Columbia residents will have a chance to vote in the April 4 election on AN additional 3% city tax. With all other taxes taken into account, the tax rate in Columbia could soar as high as 17% if passed.
"The city will directly receive some tax revenue, the county will directly receive some tax revenue and then the state will disperse from their hoppers, some additional revenue so a lot of good will come from this program," Hackett said.
Marijuana sales in the state are now expected to double or even triple, according to Morey.
"I think you're going to see a lot of economic boom to the area. Taxes will be coming here and new tax revenue," Morey said. "You're going to see new job creation, you'll probably see more stores pop up."
Business for dispensaries are expected to really speed up, which will bring in new job offerings.
"Now that we have recreational people coming in as well, we're just going to be a lot more busy. We're going to have a lot more friendly faces in here. A lot of more job opportunities as well," Sanders said.