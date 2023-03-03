COLUMBIA - It's been almost a month since the legalization of recreational marijuana hit the shelves.
On April 4, Columbia City Council will call a special election to vote on a new 3% tax increase for recreational marijuana. This change would not apply to medical marijuana.
Currently in Missouri, recreational marijuana has a 6% tax and medical marijuana has 4% tax.
If this tax increase is passed in April, the money will go toward the general city fund.
City of Columbia information officer Sydney Olsen said the city has identified general areas for using the funds if the proposal passes, but has not narrowed down specific projects. If the tax increased is approved, it would go into effect on Oct. 1, 2023 — whe the city would begin collecting revenue.
"We have identified a couple of areas where we'd like to utilize that revenue: public safety and public health and also additional funding for social services," Olsen said. "We know that these are areas that our residents are passionate about, and where we'd like to see improved funding for specific projects."
Erik Hackett, chief operating officer for Green Releaf in Columbia, has expected this tax increase to come.
"We always knew that it was coming," Hackett said. "We always knew that each municipality had the right to enact their own city tax, and we knew fully that everyone was. So it's not a complete shocker."
Hackett pointed out that surrounding states have higher taxes and said the tax revenue could benefit the city.
"We'll get to see the fruits of those labors — that money will go right here to the city and get good use," Hackett said.
According to the city of Columbia, the city would collect around $400,000 and $1 million in the first year of the tax.
About 105 other cities in Missouri will also have marijuana sales tax on their April ballot.
For more information on marijuana tax Proposition 1, visit this website.