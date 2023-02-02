COLUMBIA - Recreational marijuana will be available to adults at some dispensaries across Missouri starting Friday.
On Thursday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said its Division of Cannabis Regulation will begin approving conversion requests Friday.
The division began accepting requests for existing medical facility licensees to convert to a comprehensive facility on Dec. 8, 2022. DHSS said nearly all of Missouri's medical dispensaries have sent a request, and nearly 90% were submitted on Dec. 8. The division has 60 days to approve a request.
3Fifteen Primo, a dispensary in Columbia, is planning on opening its doors to adults once it gets approval.
"We were the first to open our doors for medical sales to Columbians in December of 2020 and we expect to be the first to open for adult use in Columbia this coming Monday," Jason Carrado, CEO of Como Health said. Como Health is a partner with 3Fifteen.
3Fifteen is waiting on approval from the department but plans on selling recreational marijuana as soon as it does. The store recommends calling ahead or looking at its website before arriving.
KOMU 8 has also reached out to other local dispensaries to check their approval status.
