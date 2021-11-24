Recycling drop-off center near Cosmo Park opens

COLUMBIA − A new recycling drop-off center near Cosmo Park is now open for public use.
The site is expected to provide citizens in northern Columbia additional recycling opportunities.
According to a news release from the city of Columbia Solid Waste Utility, the center has six recycling receptacles. The receptacles are surrounded by a concrete wall, which will be topped with fencing to help contain loose materials.
The site also has mixed fiber (paper and cardboard) and mixed container (rigid plastic, aluminum and steel cans) receptacles.
The city is also looking for suitable properties in Columbia to build additional recycling centers. The public is invited to a meeting on Dec. 7 to discuss designs for a proposed site off Oakland Gravel Road. It will start at 5 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.