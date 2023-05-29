COLUMBIA - Columbia residents have noticed some of the city's recycling drop-off sites have been overflowing since the city suspended its curbside recycling pickup on May 17. Since then, residents looking to recycle have been forced to utilize the city's nine public drop-off centers.
Jim McNeely, who has lived in Columbia since 2017, said he fears recycling centers will only become more full after Memorial Day.
"The beautiful part about this holiday, even though it’s about remembering those who have given their lives, [is that] it's kind of an unofficial welcoming of summer," McNeely said. "So you know, lots of barbeques and things like that are going to make it more of an opportunity for folks to have to take care of their recyclables."
Matt Nestor, the Columbia Utilities Spokesperson, said the decision to suspend curbside recycling pickup was due largely to on-going staffing shortages. According to Nestor, the department only has two workers maintaining these drop-off sites while curbside recycling is suspended.
Some in the community who have used these drop-off locations since recycling has been suspended said they've noticed an increase in materials. Sharon Buzzard, who has lived in Columbia for the past 13 years, said some dumpsters have been overflowing.
"I was here two weeks ago and they were astronomically full," Buzzard said. "I mean you know, higher than even the dumpsters are. Then all kinds of debris out around the edge (of the dumpsters)."
Buzzard said recycling centers have been so busy at times that it has made it inconvenient for her to drop off her materials.
"I mean there wasn’t even a space anywhere to put anything, so it was either turn around go back and not leave it, or add it to the rest of the stuff that was scattered out around the ground," Buzzard said.
Residents utilizing these drop-off centers said they understand that the department is facing staffing shortages, but believe this issue must be addressed.
"I know it’s a complicated problem," Buzzard said. "But it seems to me like one that ought to be given priority in the sense of solving the problem."
McNeely said he believes the city could take several steps to increase the amount of workers in the department.
"Obviously, the first place you look is to increase pay and then the second place you look is working conditions," McNeely said.
Despite this on-going staffing issue, McNeely said he believes it is important people continue to make the effort to recycle while curbside pickup is suspended.
Buzzard said he fears not everyone in the community will do so during this time.
"My guess is they’ll just go ahead and throw it in the regular trash and not even make the attempt to try to recycle," Buzzard said. "Coming over here and finding it very unwelcoming is not much of an incentive to keep recycling."
According to the city of Columbia's Solid Waste Utility, curbside recycling is scheduled to resume no sooner than June 20.