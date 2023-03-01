HOLTS SUMMIT — Free smoke alarms will be provided to Holts Summit residents from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at J & L Mobile Home Park.
The smoke detectors will be installed by the Central and Northern Missouri Red Cross Chapter and the Holts Summit Fire Department as a part of the "Sound the Alarm" fire safety events.
“Home fires are a constant threat in our community, accounting for most of our disaster responses," Rebecca Gordon, executive director for the Central and Northern Missouri Red Cross chapter, said. "These efforts will make a lasting difference to help save lives and protect those who are most vulnerable.”
The American Red Cross says home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster. Since July 2022, the non-profit has responded to more than 1,230 home fires, according to a press release.
“We are grateful to everyone who is supporting the Sound the Alarm event(s) to help keep our neighborhoods safe from home fires,” Gordon said.
People may sign up for a free smoke alarm or volunteer to install an alarm by visiting the Red Cross' event website.