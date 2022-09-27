COLUMBIA - American Red Cross responders from across the Missouri and Arkansas region are moving quickly in response to the danger presented by Hurricane Ian in Florida.
According to a news release, Red Cross responders are converging to provide critical support as the hurricane gets closer to landfall.
As of Tuesday morning, nearly 100 disaster responders from across the Missouri and Arkansas region have reported for duty, with more than 20 volunteers and staff in-route or on the ground in Florida, the release said.
Approximately 40 more responders are on standby with four emergency response vehicles (ERV's) departing later this week.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the four ERV's will depart from Columbia, Jefferson City and St. Louis as well as Little Rock, Arkansas. These teams will consist of two drivers each, according to the news release.
“Our teams are there to help as Hurricane Ian makes landfall,” Chris Harmon, regional disaster officer for American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas, said. “We rely on our volunteers to help in times like these and encourage anyone who is interested in joining us to consider signing up to help with future disaster response efforts. 90% of our Red Cross workforce is made up of volunteers.”
According to the American Red Cross, Tampa could suffer its first direct hit from a hurricane in over 100 years. The National Hurricane Center reports a life-threatening storm surge is possible along much of the state's west coast, with the highest risk from Fort Myers to the Tampa Bay region. Significant river flooding is likely across central Florida.
Additional deployments of volunteers and ERV's to Florida are expected to happen in the days ahead.
More volunteers are also needed to not only respond to large scale disasters like Hurricane Fiona and Typhoon Merbok, but to also respond to local disasters like home fires.
Volunteers are encouraged to sign up at the American Red Cross' website.