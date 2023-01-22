COLUMBIA - No injuries have been reported after a residential structure fire in Columbia overnight.
Columbia Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 401 W Worley. Heavy fire upon arrival of arriving companies to a detached garage. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/9Ln60KunUN— Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) January 22, 2023
The fire occurred around a detached garage at 401 West Worley Street. The Columbia Fire Department reported heavy fire once they arrived on scene.
Assistant Fire Chief Walt Goodman said the fire is still under investigation.
"This is an early morning fire," Goodman said. "There were four occupants, no one was hurt."
Goodman said the house's occupants are receiving temporary housing from the Red Cross, though the damage was not throughout the whole house.
"The damage has been primarily external," he said.
KOMU 8 also spoke with Rhonda Mitchell, a resident of the house, who said her family has faced many trials over the past year.
"We've been here for five years and we love our home very dearly," Mitchell said. "It just hurts us because back in May we had water damage now [in] January we have fire damage. It just hurts my heart."
The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.
KOMU 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.