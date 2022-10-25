JEFFERSON CITY − A family was displaced after a structure fire in Jefferson City Monday night.
The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the the 800 block of McCarty Street around 8 p.m.
Smoke was seen coming from the back of a small, two-story residence, and crews were able to get the fire under control within minutes.
Major damage was contained to the room where the fire started, and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, JCFD said.
The American Red Cross is helping one adult and two children who were displaced by the fire. JCFD said the family was able to exit the home safely due to working smoke alarms.
JCFD said two engine companies, two rescue squads, one ladder company and two chief officers responded to the fire, along with personnel from Holts Summit Fire and the Jefferson City Police Department.