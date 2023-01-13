COLUMBIA — The American Red Cross, Columbia Police Department and Boone County Sheriff's Department are set to host their annual blood drive in memory of CPD officer Molly Bowden.
The drive will be held on Friday, Jan. 13 at Grace Bible Church, 601 Blue Ridge Road in Columbia, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Officer Bowden, 26, was wounded while conducting a traffic stop on the night of Jan. 10, 2005. She died on Feb. 10, 2005, after serving just over three years on the force.
Bowden was the first Columbia police officer killed in the line of duty in the department's history.
The Red Cross urges those interested in donating blood to make an appointment at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
January, which is also National Blood Donor Month, is often a difficult time for donations, says the Red Cross. This time of year it is harder to donate in wide parts of the country because of severe winter weather or prospective donors getting sick.
Blood banks rely on donors to keep hospitals stocked, but the need for different blood types varies. O blood, for instance, is the most needed blood group by hospitals.
"Blood transfusions are one of the most common hospital procedures in the U.S., yet only 3% of the public gives blood," according to a press release. "Unlike other treatments, blood cannot be stockpiled or manufactured − it can only come from volunteer blood donors."