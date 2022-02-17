JEFFERSON CITY - Winter weather has increased the number of home fires.
Since Jan. 1, in the Missouri and Arkansas Region, there have been more than 600 fires and more than 1,900 people assisted by Red Cross, a news release said.
The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas is recruiting new volunteers to help respond to these local emergencies.
When a home fire occurs, Red Cross disaster action team volunteers are needed to respond to the fire to ensure the family members receive immediate assistance including finances for a place to stay, food and clothing.
“Our Red Cross volunteers support their community and neighbors in need each and every day by responding to local emergencies,” JoAnn Woody, executive director for the American Red Cross Central and Northern Missouri chapter, said.
Remote opportunities are also available for those interested in volunteering as a disaster action team duty officer.
These individuals are the first point of contact for fire departments and other emergency response agencies who request Red Cross assistance.
The Red Cross also needs volunteers to support blood collections as the country faces an ongoing critical need for blood products and platelets.
Blood donor ambassadors play an important role by greeting, registering, answering questions and providing information to blood donors throughout the donation process.
Find out more about volunteering with American Red Cross on its website.