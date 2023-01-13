COLUMBIA − Four volunteers from the Red Cross' Central and Northern Missouri chapter have deployed to California to help with flooding and the aftermath of heavy rain and strong winds.
At least 18 people died after some areas of California received more than 20 inches of rain over the course of a month. More rain is on the way this weekend as more than 15 million people are under flood watches.
Some parts of California have seen feet of rain over the last several weeks. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/fgU7mBwzn5— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) January 13, 2023
Rebecca Gordon, executive director of the Central and Northern Missouri Red Cross chapter, said the nonprofit was ready to lend a helping hand.
"Any deployment starts with preparedness," Gordon said.
Gordon said volunteers, which make up 90% of the workforce, receive extensive training on specific aspects of disaster response. Volunteers get trained in areas that interest them, including how to feed people and build shelters.
"We really have to have good training, broad training, so that we are able to adjust on the ground in every situation," she said.
Deployment generally lasts about two weeks, but Gordon said every disaster is different. In September of last year, the Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas sent more than 100 volunteers to help recovery efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian.
Gordon said the Red Cross has been forced to adapt as storms get more severe, likely because of climate change.
"These big storms, whether it's a hurricane or flash flooding...they seem to be more intense and more destructive," she said.
The St. Louis region suffered historic flooding last summer, with some areas getting up to 11 inches of rain over eight hours. St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said at least one person died and 70 people had to be rescued during the storm. Gordon and the Mid-Missouri Red Cross also deployed volunteers to St. Louis.
"We're having to really think through how to respond and how to work with communities to build resilience," Gordon said.
In total, the Red Cross has sent 18 volunteers from the Missouri and Arkansas region to California. More than 380 trained Red Cross disaster workers are also helping.
The Red Cross has volunteers across more than 400 miles of California.
The organization says it has provided more than 3,400 shelter stays in 65 shelters across the Golden State. More than 10,000 meals have been served.
On Thursday night alone, 600 people sought refuge in Red Cross and other shelters.
Gordon said volunteers help disaster victims emotionally, not just with nourishment.
"You are working with individuals that are at a very terrible moment in their life. They may have lost everything, they may be displaced," Gordon said. "We're also there to give a hug, to hold a hand."