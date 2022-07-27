COLUMBIA - Many residents in St. Louis had to leave their homes from historic flooding in the city Tuesday.
Sharon Watson, the regional director of the Red Cross for Missouri and Arkansas, said the flooding has been a scary situation for Missourians.
"There were some cases where people in our shelter talked about being rescued by people in boats outside their apartment building," Watson said. "So it was definitely a scary situation and came on so quickly that people just had to react and, and go with the clothing on the rack to get out safely."
Watson says the best way for mid-Missourians is to help by donations or to volunteer virtually.
"We do have people throughout the region who can come in and support, and we also have people sometimes support remotely just with all the different things that need to be done," Watson said.
She says the Red Cross has many people who are able to help out throughout the region.
"The best way is financial donations, because that allows us to then purchase the items that are needed for the the individuals, and it helped them get them back on their feet," Watson said.
According to the National Weather Service, St. Louis saw a historic 9.04 inches of rain within 24 hours. More than 7 inches fell in a six-hour period.
A historic morning in the St. Louis area. Our hearts are with all of those affected from this catastrophic flooding. Here are some facts that put this rainfall into historical perspective. #mowx #stlwx pic.twitter.com/jUtOGl8ioq— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) July 26, 2022
Due to the rain, the Red Cross in St. Louis opened shelters across the region to house those that were affected by the rain.
"Yesterday, there were a lot of local evacuation centers that were in different locations around the community," Watson said. "We were able to provide some support to them and then at a later time of the day, we were opening a shelter to stay over all night for people who needed that support all night. So we will continue that through today."
If you want to donate to those affected or volunteer, visit www.redcross.org or call 1-800-Red-Cross.