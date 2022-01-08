COLUMBIA — The American Red Cross, Columbia Police Department and Boone County Sheriff's Department will host a blood drive in memory of Columbia Police officer Molly Bowden.
The drive will be held on Friday, Jan. 14 at Grace Bible Church, 601 Blue Ridge Road in Columbia, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Officer Bowden, 26, was wounded while conducting a traffic stop on the night of Jan. 10, 2005. She died on Feb. 10, 2005, with just over three years on the force.
Bowden was the first Columbia Police officer killed in the line of duty in the department's history.
The blood drive comes at a crucial time for hospitals that are seeing a concerning drip in the nation's blood supply that the Red Cross said could force hospitals to hold off on "essential blood and platelet transfusions."
The Red Cross blames seasonal weather conditions and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for the shortage. They encourage donors of all blood types to donate, although type O blood remains the most needed blood group by hospitals.
Appointments can be made on the American Red Cross website.