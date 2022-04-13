JEFFERSON CITY - Red Slipper Warrior Project hosted a community launch and media event tonight at Capital City Productions, kicking off its partnership with Goldschmidt and SSM Health cancer centers.
The Red Slipper Warrior Project is a nonprofit organization that uplifts and gives courage to women of all ages who are battling cancer. Founded after CEO Tim Tinnin's late wife Angie passed away from stage 4 colon cancer, he started the project to create a way for women and girls to establish a fighting mindset along with the same beautiful identity which they had before the cancer diagnosis. Tinnin noticed that his wife let the treatment side effects drag her spirit down, and she thought that the cancer defined her as a person. He realized that she was not alone in feeling that way, and the project was born.
"She thought the only thing that people ever saw was just her cancer. Cancer's something you get. It's not something you are, and we want to make sure that this project helps women remember you're still beautiful. You're still you, you're just in a fight," Tinnin says.
Warriors receive a package including a go-bag, red sparkly slippers, and a stuffed bunny named "Hope" to remind them that they're never alone in their fight. These items were selected intentionally, symbolizing both beauty and a fighting mindset during the difficult times.
Packages have been sent out to 19 states, Canada, and the United Kingdom. However, CEO and founder Tim Tinnin's goal is for the project to be present in all 50 states.
"It's just a matter of getting it out there, getting it funded, and getting it in every hospital in America. We're committed to doing that, and I think we will," Tinnin says.
The organization is now joined by Goldschmidt and SSM Health cancer centers, launching its project on a wider scale. Both cancer centers had representatives speak at the function sharing their excitement and gratitude for the new partnership. Tinnin acknowledged how much joining forces with Goldschmidt and SSM Health means to him and everyone involved in the Red Slipper Warrior Project.
"This is where it began. Angie was treated at JCMG, and for us to start this project on a full-time collaborative basis where she took her treatment is pretty incredible," Tinnin says.
For any female fighting cancer, Tinnin wants them to know one thing...
"Cancer doesn't define you. You define you. You always have defined you. That doesn't stop with cancer and if we can help you, we want to do that."