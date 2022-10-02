HALLSVILLE – The community of Red Top Christian church opened their doors Sunday to celebrate their bicentennial anniversary of the church’s founding.
Celebrations included a traditional service, a community luncheon and an anniversary celebration for the congregation.
“It’s about remembering all those people that worked so hard in the past to keep this church going, and then us moving into the future." Sherri Briedwell, chairperson of the anniversary committee, said. "We want to make sure Red Top lives on for another two hundred years.”
The church has been preparing for the celebration for three years according to Briedwell, including writing a book highlighting their history. The church said they aimed to get the congregation together after Covid-19 diminished attendance in the past two years.
“That’s how Red Top’s going to be moving forward, and I’m really excited that we can still be that beacon of light to our community.” Tim Reinbott, church board member, said.
The church aims not just to bring the congregation together, but extend a hand to the Mid-Missouri community.
“One of the things that we’ve done is invite all of our family, our friends and our former members. I’ve had a blast getting to rekindle some old memories.” Reinbott said.
It’s one of the values Red Top tries to highlight every week, and why Reinbott said he joined the church 27 years ago.
“What really brought us here, I had a young family and my wife and I were starting to search for a church home; and they had the words ‘Everyone Welcome’ out front.”
Reinbott hopes that bringing history together with the church’s dedication to food and service will remind the congregation what Red Top’s goal is in the community.
“If you look at Red Top, we’ve changed with the times, and we’re going to continue to change with the times.”