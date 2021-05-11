JEFFERSON CITY- Redeem Project Ministries celebrated their 11th anniversary on Tuesday with the announcement of a new project.
The Captive Grace Program is the newest initiative undertaken by Redeem Project Ministries, which focuses on providing support and care for individuals, specifically women, who are involved in human trafficking.
This is the first project under the organization that will begin to reach into Boone County, expanding the programs reach farther into mid-Missouri.
Julie Meranda, Redeem Project's Assistant Director, says even the smallest impact made from the program would make great progress in the community.
"Even if we just see a couple women come through our program and be able to start a new life, and be out of that trauma, I would call that a win." Meranda said.
The not-for-profit organization has operated their Family Self-Sufficiency Program for 10 years, which helps families and individuals who have "slipped through the cracks" get back on their feet during hard times.
Food, transportation and money management are some of the goods and services provided through the HUD-funded program.
Governor Mike Parson announced on Tuesday afternoon the stoppage of federal unemployment programs related to the pandemic on June 12.
The Redeem Program's Director and Founder Vicki Bullock says her organization will likely see more foot traffic once the change goes into effect.
"I think we will see an influx in people right away, because it's hard to get back into things. I do think that will taper off though," Bullock said.
The Redeem Project hopes to continue to grow into Boone County and mid-Missouri as the year continues, and hopes to continue operating all projects to the best of their abilities.
"We're just trying to be better going ahead and looking at the future and streamlining a little bit," Bullock said.
Redeem Project Ministries had an open house from 4 to 6 p.m., and the celebration starts at 7 p.m.