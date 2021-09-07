Reentry Opportunity Center opens new location, aims to keep released inmates on right path

COLUMBIA − The Reentry Opportunity Center (ROC) will open its new location Tuesday morning in Columbia.
The ROC has been open and operating since 2019 off of Burlington Street, but starting Tuesday, the ROC will be located off Paris Road.
The ROC is a branch of the non-profit organization, In2Action. In2Action provides services in order to help those who have been released from prison, stay out of prison.
“At In2Action we provide the support and the resources that people need when they're released from prison to successfully transition back into the community," Executive Director of In2Action Dan Hanneken said.
In2Action also serves people who are at risk of criminal justice involvement. This included anyone who is seeking or is in recovery from substance use disorders.
As a division of In2Action, its biggest focus surrounds peer support. The peer support staff have real life experiences and have also completed Department of Mental Health Training. The peer specialists learn to use their experiences to help others who may be going through something similar.
Hanneken said relationships are a huge part of the solution.
“We provide peer coaching, we provide case management, we also partner with a dozen or more agencies around town,” he said.
The ROC serves as a starting point for people to get connected to all the resources they need. Peer advisors will help connect people with different providers in the community such as housing, employment and transportation experts.
Outside of Boone County, when individuals get released from prison their first stop is the parole office. But for those individuals released from prison into Boone County, The ROC will be their first stop to help them begin their relationship with their peer specialist.
“We will immediately be able to connect with them, get them the resources and the support they need to be successful," Hanneken said.
In addition to providing resources, The ROC is a community center for those who are seeking or are in recovery from substance use disorders.
“It'll be a healthy place for them to hang out and meet people that are going the same direction they are," Hanneken said.
There are activities like air hockey, video games, movies, basketball and among others.
The ROC and In2Action believe support equals success.
“When they are provided the support and resources that they need, we can expect them to be successful," Hanneken said.
The grand opening for the new location is on Tuesday Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to speak at 10:45 a.m. The director of the Department of Corrections and the director of the Department of Mental Health will also be in attendance.
Hanneken said they are eager to get the new location opened.
“It's a bigger location, it's a better location, and we're gonna be able to provide more of what we want to provide to the people that we serve," Hanneken said.
For more information on the ROC, visit its website.