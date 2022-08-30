JEFFERSON CITY − A Versailles man, who is a registered sex offender, was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for possessing child pornography.
Mylon Addis, 52, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole. He has prior felony convictions in Missouri for child molestation and possession of child pornography.
Addis pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography in December after a two-year investigation by local and federal authorities.
In July 2019, Lake Area Cyber Crimes Task Force received a tip that Addis had uploaded a video that contained child pornography, according to a news release from the U.S. District Attorney.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Department searched Addis's residence and electronics, where images of child pornography were found, the news release said.