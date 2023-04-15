The Columbia Police Department will host an active assailant training session open to the public next Saturday.
According to a press release, the training will prepare attendees for an active assailant situation. It will coach participants through how they should plan for and react to an armed intruder, including what decisions one might need to make in a life-threatening situation.
The training will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the CPD Regional Training Center, located at 5001 Meyer Industrial Dr.
This isn't the first training the department held and won't be the last. Sgt. Kimberly German, who oversees the CPD’s Training and Recruitment Unit, said the department hopes the public won't need these tools but wants to prepare them anyway.
"Our officers train for these kinds of incidents regularly," she said. "[A]nd part of our commitment to the community is providing a foundation of what you should know if you do find yourself in the middle of an active assailant incident."
There is a capacity of 56 people for this session; however, there will be another training in July.
Those interested in the training will need to apply through the link here.