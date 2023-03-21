Reigning champion wins Columbia's regional spelling bee

COLUMBIA - Reigning regional champion Aanya Shetty was named the winner of the Columbia Regional Spelling Bee Tuesday.
Thirty-five spellers from 35 local schools competed in the event hosted by the Columbia Missourian at the Rhynsburger Theatre.
Shetty's winning word after five rounds was "fulgent," which means "dazzling bright, radiant."
Spellers in the competition studied Words of the Champions, which is the 4,000 word list provided by Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Shetty said her spelling bee journey is not done.
“I’m really excited for nationals and have to get ready for studying,” Shetty said. “We have a giant dictionary at home, so I just have to read that over and over again.”
Shetty will now go on to compete in the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee near Washington D.C. But it's not her first time.
Last year, Shetty took the regional title after correctly spelling the word, "gypsum," and advanced to the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee. She tied for 32nd out of 234 contestants and cleared four rounds of the Bee.
This year's spelling bee semifinals will be held May 31, and the finals will be televised on June 1 on ION and Bounce.