CAMDEN COUNTY − Remains found near Linn Creek in October have been identified, the Camden County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Gary Kaeter, of Licking, went missing in May 2016, according to the highway patrol's missing list.
The sheriff's office said he was last seen alive in Texas County on May 30, 2016. Troopers towed his vehicle from State Road Y in Linn Creek in June 2016.
He was 62 years old.
In October, two arrowhead hunters came across his remains in a steep ravine, under a rock crevice, near Route Y and U.S. Highway 54.
Deputies from the sheriff's office came to investigate and found skeletal remains and tattered clothing, according to a news release.
They also got in touch with a family member of Kaeter's, who was able to give a DNA sample. It came back as a positive match, according to Camden County Sgt. Scott Hines.
Hines said it took 10 months to identify the remains because of the identification process.
"It turns out his nearest relatives lived in San Diego, California," Hines said. "So we had to coordinate with San Diego Police Department to collect a DNA sample from the nearest-living relative for that sample to us, repackage that sample and then forward that sample to a [Virginia] lab. Along with samples from the bones we recovered, in order to make an identification, so that timeline and that is complicated because it takes time for that stuff to happen."
Investigators do not suspect foul play, but they said the cause of death is undetermined.