CAMDEN COUNTY - A local attorney reported missing since Wednesday, July 10, has been found dead inside his car Monday.
Brian Byrd, 50, from Camdenton was found in the back seat of his Lexus by detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage Beach Police Department after responding to Lake Regional Hospital, according to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff's Office.
Byrd was last seen leaving his residence on Sweetwater Drive on Sunday, July 10.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, the Camden County Sheriff's Office found a stolen vehicle on Tuesday, July 12, submerged at the bottom of a boat ramp at All About Boats, on Passover Road, on Tuesday, July 12, but said the car is not connected to Byrd's disappearance.
Byrd’s body is scheduled for an autopsy this week to determine the cause of death. Next of kin has been notified.