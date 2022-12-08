MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in Saline Valley Wednesday.
The body of 58-year-old Ralph Toby Pannier will be taken to the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, the sheriff's office said.
Officials said they responded to the Saline Valley Conservation Area for a body that had been found in a wooded area outside Tuscumbia.
Deputies said the remains have no apparent injuries or cause of death.
Officials said so far, there is no evidence of foul play and the investigation is ongoing.