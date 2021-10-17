COLUMBIA — Families and friends got to honor the loss of their babies and infants at a walk Sunday afternoon.
Journeys Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Group in partnership with Graceful Wait hosted the 5th annual Remembering Our Babies Memorial Walk from noon to 2 p.m. at the South Providence Medical Park.
The walk is hosted every year the Sunday after Oct. 15, the national Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.
Lacey Prater serves as a social worker for the Journeys support group and helped organize this year's event.
"Most often we know someone who has a loss." Prater said. "They might be in our family, and we never talk about it."
Prater said one in four pregnancies end in a loss. Hayley Knott is woman who has experienced that and still remembers her baby boy.
"I gave birth to our baby Kayden at 28 weeks and two days, and he did not make it," Knott said.
She commuted from Macon County to attend the walk with her family and pay tribute to Kayden.
"We were unfortunately given the news that he did not have a heartbeat," Knott said.
Families like Knott could release butterflies and make chalk art on the sidewalk to pay respect. On other days, Knott regularly works with Prater on recovery efforts through a Facebook support group through MU Health Care.
HAPPENING NOW: Mothers and families are about to arrive at the South Providence Medical Park for the fifth annual Remembering Our Babies Memorial Walk. The event just started at noon. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/boDVsV8mZC— Alex Fulton (@byalexfulton) October 17, 2021
"I was pretty thankful for all the nurses that we had that helped us cope," Knott said.
Prater said the event brings awareness to an issue that tends to be stigmatized.
"When we have these kinds of events it helps people come out to normalize that loss," Prater said. "To say that it's a very normal thing."
If you are experiencing loss you can request to join the Pregnancy Infant Loss Support Group Prater runs or Graceful Wait, another group for mourning mothers and families.
Other national resources include: