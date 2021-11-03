COLUMBIA - After a special election held Tuesday, the Columbia park sales tax will be renewed for 10 more years.
The tax was up for a renewal for the first time in six years and passed with an 80% approval.
The one-quarter of a penny tax helps fund the Parks and Recreation department. Half of that quarter is permanent, while the other half is renewable.
The permanent part of the tax is used for operating costs for the department, such as personnel, utilities and equipment. The renewable portion of the tax is used to help fund projects for all the parks.
"That sales tax is used for maintaining and upkeep for our parks in terms of capital projects," Mike Griggs, director of Columbia Parks and Recreation, said. "Anything that costs more than $10,000, for example, a new shelter, a new playground, redoing the ball field lines, redoing a bathroom, projects like that."
Another large portion of the tax fund goes toward neighborhood parks. Griggs said roughly 42% of the funds will go back into already existing neighborhood parks.
"The bulk of the money is spent on going into our neighborhood parks. They might be 20-25 years old. And going in and renovating those parks, making sure those facilities, the playgrounds are new, there's nothing bad, nothing unsafe going in there and really redressing that park," Griggs said.
The Parks and Recreation Department also has laid out a plan which identifies their intended projects and how they plan on spending the money that is generated.