JEFFERSON CITY – The Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce brought back the State of the City and County presentation after more than a 10-year hiatus.
The meeting highlighted many upcoming renovation projects in the Capitol, along with new developments in Cole County.
Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin started the presentation with a look back at what the city has gone through in the last decade, specifically talking about how the community came together after the 2019 tornado and during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve really weathered a lot together, and we’ve become much stronger of a community for it,” Tergin said.
She then spoke about what residents can expect in the future for Jefferson City when it comes to housing and the economy. One of those points was the fact that the city is still recovering after that 2019 tornado, which destroyed over 100 rental units.
“We are not made whole from that, we are not even close,” Tergin said.
Cole County Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman stressed the importance of rebuilding these homes, using local developers who will stay in the community and maintaining those new properties.
“It really is critical,” Bushman said. “We got to change, or we really are going to wither.”
Tergin said that some of these developers asked the state government for disaster relief funding. The mayor said this process is highly competitive, so the council approved a letter of support for their effort to try and get that money to build new rental properties.
The city received multiple grants from organizations like the U.S. Economic Development Administration, and they are putting some American Rescue Plan Act funds into properties. Still, Tergin says the most important funding is coming from private developers.
“We are very close to getting shovels in the ground,” Tergin said. “That is one of the biggest potentials for economic growth we have ever seen.”
Some other projects, the officials hope, will revitalize the economy are redevelopments of the area near Missouri State Penitentiary.
They talked about the potential of building a new conference center and hotel near the prison in hopes of bringing tourism back to the Capitol.
Bushman added that Cole County will be working on building a new EMS station closer to the high schools in the area. This is as the county prepares to receive new ambulances from Osage County by the end of the year.
He also talked about developing a new 9-1-1 call center that he hopes will increase the county's response time.
“Cole County is very strong,” Bushman said. “Going forward, we have a lot of things going on.”
The meeting ended with a surprise guest from Lincoln University President John B. Moseley. He announced that the county will be funding the building of a new science building on the campus.
Moseley says the new department will help increase the size of their nursing program as well as add new science courses to the curriculum.
“This is a project that will outlive all of us,” Moseley said. “The best is yet to come.”
The Jefferson City Council is set to approve the city budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Monday. During that meeting, they’ll receive structural assessments for some properties on Capitol Avenue.