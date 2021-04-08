BOONE COUNTY -- With the $7.7 million Southern Boone School District bond issue passed, the school district will renovate buildings and add 28,000 square feet in additional classrooms and learning spaces.
Currently doors are automatically unlocked to allow students to travel from building to building during the day which is a safety concern for Southern Boone Superintendent, Chris Felmlee.
“This renovation will join the two buildings together. That way, all my kids are under one roof and they won't have to walk outside for their instructional courses,” Felmlee said.
Part of these renovations will add a family consumer science classroom, a woodshop classroom and a life skills classroom designed for students with special needs.
“I'm really excited about these specifically designed classes to really enhance our curriculum, and just to provide a better educational program for kids,” Felmlee said.
The district also has plans to update the media center to allow for more STEM activities for students.
“I think there's going to be a lot of really amazing things that will come out of this,” District Board President Steve Condron said. “It's also going to allow spaces that are currently being used for those classrooms to get repurposed and offer new things.”
Due to having more available classrooms, fifth grade will be moved to the middle school to offer more growth in the elementary school.
The district is in the process of narrowing down the contractors, but plans on having them on site and beginning construction within the month.
The renovations are set to be finished in the August of 2022. This means a full school year of operating under construction.
“We've got construction safety fencing already up,” Felmlee said. “The students will have to travel further between the buildings but again, if we can deal with those growing pains for a year, it's gonna be much better after.”
Condron said he has heard nothing but great responses from parents and faculty.
“Everything I've heard so far has been exceedingly positive,” Condron said. “People were excited, they liked it and they saw the need.”