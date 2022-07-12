COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council unanimously voted last week to approve the development of a rental energy efficiency policy.
The policy would help lower residential emissions in Columbia, and it would have a financial impact as well.
The argument for the policy was made by the Columbia Office of Sustainability, along with a local climate justice nonprofit, the Sierra Club Mid-Missouri.
Over 50% of the residential area in Columbia is rental properties, according to the Sierra Club. A lot of these properties are older with lower efficiency standards.
"If those are more energy efficient, that will have a significant impact on our demand for electricity," chair for the Sierra Club Carolyn Amparan said.
Amparan said weatherization and insulation are two examples of standards that if properly met, could lead to a decrease in emissions.
If apartments were forced to adhere to efficiency standards, Amparan explained there would also be a financial impact for people looking to rent homes or apartments as well.
"So it will also help the tenants have lower electric and gas bills, if their homes are more energy efficient," Amparan said. "So it's not just a matter of reducing emissions, but it's actually a matter of climate justice as well."
While the policy was voted 7-0 by the city council, it will still take a while to be implemented. Council must develop an ordinance or policy that establishes a date by which rental housing will meet basic energy efficiency standards and defines those standards, according to the council memo.
"We still have a long way to go to actually develop the standards, and then get them passed into law with an ordinance," Amparan said.
The climate action plan was adopted by the city back in 2019. Part of that plan includes goals to lower carbon emissions 35% in Columbia by 2035, and 80% by 2050. Those numbers are reductions according to a baseline from 2015.
The Sierra Club said this is the first major step city council has taken to move forward with the plan.