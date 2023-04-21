SEDALIA - Ohio Avenue in Sedalia will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon Monday for repairs between Main and Pacific streets.
The six-hour closure will be used to repair an electric line that serves the traffic lights for Ohio Avenue and Pacific Street.
The City of Sedalia encouraged travelers to avoid the area during the repairs.
The city said the work is weather dependent, and inclement weather could lead to delays.