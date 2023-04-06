BOONE COUNTY − Replacement of the Bonne Femme Creek Bridge will begin Monday, April 10, which will affect drivers traveling on Missouri Route 163 for the next few months.
The Missouri Department of Transportation says the bridge is 65 years old and is in poor condition.
MoDOT contractors will close the bridge to all Route 163 traffic starting Monday. A signed detour will be in place over Route 163 (Providence Road), Route AC (Grindstone Parkway) and U.S. Route 63.
The replacement is scheduled to be completed on or before Aug. 4. Work is weather permitting and subject to change, MoDOT said.