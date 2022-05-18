COLUMBIA- Researchers from MU's School of Medicine have discovered a specific combination immunotherapy that shows promise in the fight against liver cancer.
The researchers used mice in their trials, and they found that the combination therapy significantly slowed tumor growth and activated anti-tumor immune response in the mice.
"Our analysis revealed the combination therapy significantly extended the life span of tumor-bearing mice compared to the mice with a single type of therapy or no therapy at all,” said co-principal investigator Guangfu Li, PhD, DVM, associate professor in the Department of Surgery and Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology.
The therapy involves a tumor-suppressing lipid molecule called nanoliposome C6-ceramide (LipC6) and an antibody for cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen 4 (CTLA4). When used together in this study, LipC6 and the anti- CTLA4 antibody significantly slowed tumor growth and enhanced the strength of tumor-attacking T cells.
Co-principal investigator Kevin F. Staveley-O’Carroll, MD, PhD, professor in the Department of Surgery, said their model of liver cancer in mice is a very realistic model of liver cancer and behaves a lot like human liver cancer.
"And, we've treated our mice with liver cancer with this nanoparticle, as well as an immunotherapeutic agent that we use in people. And it's anti-CTLA4 that really gets the immune system ramped up in people," Staveley-O'Carroll said.
"What we've show is that our nanoliposomal particle, in conjunction with anti-CTLA4 is much better than anti-CTLA alone," Staveley-O’Carroll continued.
The ceramide nanoliposomal particle has now been licensed to a company, Keystone Nanotechnology, according to Staveley-O’Carroll.
"And we've done clinical trials in human beings to show it's safe in solid tumors," Staveley-O’Carroll said. "So it's really coming along toward, you know, being used in humans."
The researchers are currently working on a phase two clinical trial to test the combination immunotherapy in their patients.
Staveley-O’Carroll told KOMU 8 News that Sorafenib was the first effective treatment for liver cancer and it came out in 2007.
"But more recently, immunotherapy has been able to take hold in liver cancer and you know, the anti-CTLA4 and anti-PD1 based therapies are showing some efficacy in patients," Staveley-O’Carroll said.
Staveley-O’Carroll acknowledged that the efficacy is limited, as the majority of liver cancer patients die of liver cancer. For patients diagnosed with liver cancer, the average five-year survival rate of all stages is 20%, according to the American Cancer Society. Therefore, Staveley-O'Carroll acknowledges that there is still room for improvement.
"What we've show is that our nanoliposomal particle, in conjunction with anti-CTLA4 is much better than anti-CTLA alone," Staveley-O’Carroll said.
Their study, “Nanoliposome C6-Ceramide in combination with anti-CTLA4 antibody improves anti-tumor immunity in hepatocellular cancer,” was recently published by the journal Federation of American Societies to Experimental Biology.
In addition to Li and Staveley-O'Carroll, other MU co-authors include Xiaoqiang Qi, PhD, research assistant professor; Feng Wu, PhD, post-doctoral fellow; Jussuf Kaifi, MD, assistant professor of surgery; Eric Kimchi, MD, chief of the Division of Surgical Oncology and General Surgery; and Sung Hoon Kim, a visiting scholar from South Korea.
The research was conducted in labs at The Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health building.
"I'm a clinician and a scientist," Staveley-O'Carroll, said. "But working in a place like NextGen gives me an opportunity to work very closely with scientists that are leaders in their field, in basic research, and it's this kind of collaborative framework that allows research like this to happen."