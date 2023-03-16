COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia says it will begin clearing homeless camps after it received complaints from local residents and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

One homeless camp is near Highway 63, across from Home Depot.

Sydney Olsen, public information officer for the city of Columbia, says the city received a complaint from the DNR in December.

"It was not an official violation order, but it was a warning that we would need to clean that up because it was impacting the water quality standards," Olsen said.

She says city staff is working on cleaning up the area to avoid fines.

The city also received complaints about an encampment near the Columbia Mall from residents, according to Olsen.

"This week, crews with the city went in and started efforts to clean up the camp over by the mall, I believe that was finished this [Thursday] morning," Olsen said.

She says the city will post a warning in the area near Home Depot by the end of the month. The warning will let individuals in that area know that they have 30 days to move.

"We will have crews go out there and make face-to-face contact with them and let them know why they have to move and the resources that are available if they would like to seek any of them out," Olsen said.

Olsen suggested several organizations that provide temporary or emergency housing, such as Room at the Inn, the Salvation Army and Turning Point.

CoMo Mobile Aid Collective, a nonprofit that provides aid to unsheltered individuals, released a statement about the camp clearings.

"The current reality in Columbia is that there are not enough options or resources for the people who need them," the organization wrote.

Room at the Inn will close on April 1 for the season, and the newly-approved Opportunity Campus is "years away," the organization said.

The organization also recognized the trash and sanitary issues that come with the camps.

"Some simple solutions involve providing dumpsters/trash services, water and hygiene stations to the wooded areas where folks are living until more options are available," CoMo Mobile Aid Collective said.

Another suggestion was that the city could provide land with managed services. But Olsen says it's a complex issue.

"We as a city can't solve the issue," she said. "We don't have the man power or the resources to do it alone, and I'm not sure that any one organization or person does."

She says the city is taking steps to address these concerns and is talking to organizations about more permanent solutions.