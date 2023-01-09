MEXICO − The Mexico Public Safety Department (MSPD) has reported three different fires in the last three weeks, but officials say the fires are not connected.
MPSD and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office determined that the Dec. 23 deadly apartment fire in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge Drive was "caused by a person or persons." Another fire just an hour later that morning in the 1000 block of Elmwood Drive was also "caused by a person or persons," MPSD said.
After a third fire damaged a house in the 1000 block of Harwood Street on Jan. 6, Bill, whose house is located in the middle of two of the fires, said he decided to speak out about what happened to him the night the first two fires happened. Bill did not want his last name used in this story.
Bill said in the early morning hours on Dec. 23, he was watching TV with his dogs when he heard three loud bangs at his garage door.
"Somebody had kicked my door in," Bill said. "I went outside to investigate. Look for tracks in the snow. Couldn't find any."
He said a few minutes later, he heard sirens at the West Breckenridge location, where the apartment complex is located.
"I didn't think much of that night, somebody broke in that night and kicked my door in," he said. "They didn't take anything."
He said he went on with his normal schedule until a week later, when he made a discovery while doing yard work.
"There was a black metal bat wrapped in black tape with barbed wire at the end of it leaning against my tree," he said.
He said he reported the bat to MPSD and has not heard back since.
MSPD said the investigation into the fires is ongoing. The department said it's not making any statements about the fires at this time.