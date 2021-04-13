COLUMBIA- A residential fire in south Columbia early Tuesday morning caused $200,000 worth of damage, a news release says.
The Columbia Fire Department responded to a fire located at 1801 Chapel Wood Road at 1:43 a.m. Tuesday. The first unit reported heavy fire coming from the garage. Multiple preconnected hose lines were deployed, which brought the fire under control, but "aggressive fire fighting on the exterior and interior of the home" occurred.
Much of the fire was contained to the garage side of the home, but there was extension into the upper level, attic and roof.
The cause of the fire was determined to originate in the garage and was the result of an electrical failure, the news release said.
All occupants were able to safely exit and no injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at $200,000.